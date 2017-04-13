Kids listings, starting April 14

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

BRISTOL

EASTER EGG HUNT INSIDE MANROSS LIBRARY. 9:30 a.m. For children of all ages. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790. Made possible by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

APRIL 17, 19, 22

BRISTOL

‘LET’S GET VIRTUAL: GOOGLE CARDBOARD GAMING AT THE LIBRARY. Monday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. or Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to the Children’s Department for a virtual reality gaming session. Participants will need their own smartphone or iPod to attend and will download apps that feature 3D virtual worlds. During the Saturday session, interact with retro-tech version of the VR glasses that will be on display from the Bristol Historical Society. Each child will receive a pair of VR glasses to keep, enjoy snacks, and be entered into a raffle. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Funded by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library’s grant program.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. Face painting, glitter tattoos, nail and hair stations, feather extensions, light refreshments, DJ, raffle gifts, items to buy, costume characters, princesses, more. $15 per person (adults and children). No tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services Medical Center Oncology Department for Children. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Tickets. putinontheritz@aol.com, jodiederwin@gmail.com. Tickets also available at The Little Red Store, 252 Marion Ave., Plantsville and Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream, 384 Main St., Southington.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP ORGANIZATION ANNUAL PAGEANT. Contestants ages 4 to high school senior needed. Interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear competition. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Putinontheritz@aol.com.

JULY 15, JULY 29, AUG. 26

OTHER

2017 SUMMER BASEBALL CLINICS. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the New Britain Bees. Open to ages 7 to 14. Learn the fundamentals of fielding, running, throwing, and hitting from members of the team and coaching staff. New Britain Stadium, 230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain. $70 per session, $120 for two, $125 for all three. (860) 860-826-2337, info@nbbees.com

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.