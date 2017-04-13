Meeting listings, starting April 14

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

SOUTHINGTON

THE LADIES MARINE AUXILIARY OF SOUTHINGTON AND THE SOUTHINGTON MEMORIAL DETACHMENT MARINE CORPS. 7 p.m. American Legion Hall, upstairs, 66 Main St., Southington. (860) 406-1408.

BRISTOL

QUILTS THAT CARE. 6:30 to 8 pm., Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 782-1043.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

BRISTOL

BRISTOL GARDEN CLUB. 10 a.m., business meeting followed by light luncheon. Noon., speaker will be Aimee Petras on “Local River Restoration.” Speaker open to the public. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

CITIZENS AND PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION. 7 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Concerned citizens and taxpayers of Plainville who meet monthly to discuss town issues, policies, and issues of concern. Plainville Public Library, lower level, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

PLAINVILLE LIONS CLUB. 6:30 p.m. Meeting on the first Wednesday of each month. Central Café, 24 Whiting St., Plainville. (860) 747-9402.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Monthly programs, techniques for enhancing your photography, field trips, and competitions. Gallery 53, 53 Colony St., Meriden. All skill levels are welcome to join and share in photography experiences. Jimski42@gmail.com