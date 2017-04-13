Miscellaneous listings, starting April 14

APRIL 13, 16

PLAINVILLE

HOLY WEEK SERVICES. 7 p.m., Thursday, April 13, Tenebrae, Maundy Thursday Service. Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m., Eastern Sunday Service. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901, churchoffice@uccplainville.org

APRIL 14-15

BRISTOL

‘THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES’ AND ‘THE ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. With vintage cartoons and “Flash Gordon.” All on film, not on video. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments and popcorn available. (860) 583-6309, PreserveHollywood.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

OTHER

SINGLES MOVIE EVENING. 6:30 p.m. Held by Social Connections. Everyone decides what movie to see. After, go nearby for refreshments. You buy your ticket. Starplex Cinema, 19 Frontage Rd., Berlin (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

BRISTOL

ANNUAL EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE. 6:30 a.m. Held by the Bristol Area Association of Ministry. All are invited, greet the sunrise, give thanks for Christ’s resurrection. Federal Hill Green gazebo, located between Maple and Queen streets. Parking is available on the street or at the First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol. In case of inclement weather, held indoors at the First Congregational Church.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTORS COURSE. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Offered by Plainville Recreation Department Must be 16 years old. Learn how to become an American Red Cross Certified Learn to Swim Instructor Course. Plainville High School pool, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Register. (860) 747-6022.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

BRISTOL

‘FENCES.’ 1 p.m. Golden Globe winning film. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Light refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. Drop-in at 6:30 p.m. Colored pencils, markers, and coloring pages provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own coloring supplies. Peter F. Chase Auditorium, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. A wine and cheese party will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5. Pre-register. Adults only. (860) 583-6309. BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. In case of inclement weather, check website or call.

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Overnight accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 40 indoor tag sale spaces available. Space with table rents for $20. A space with your own table is $15. Reservations. Bristol Senior Center, Stafford Avenue, Bristol. (860) 583-9553.

OTHER

CLOTHING AND BOOK DRIVE. Benefit for Never Going Back to Abuse Project. Gently used clothing. Books including hardcovers and paperbacks. PriceRite Shopping Plaza, 983 New Britain Ave., West Hartford.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SPECIAL OLYMPICS BOWLING FUNDRAISER. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 per person, which includes shoe rental, two hours of bowling, pizza and soda. (860) 796-9253.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for Bristol Eastern High School 2017 Safe Graduation. 7 a.m., registration with coffee and bagels. 8 a.m., shotgun start. Lunch and raffles follow. $125 per golfer. $100 per tee sign. Advanced registration required. Bristol Eastern High School c/o BEHS Safe Grad, 632 King St., Bristol. behssafegrad@gmail.com. Registration deadline is April 22.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

DINNER DANCE. Benefit for Bristol Eastern High School 2017 Safe Graduation. Entertainment, the Beaudoin Brothers. Pasta buffet, cash bar, raffle prizes. Nuchies, Central Street, Bristol. Advanced registration required. Bristol Eastern High School c/o BEHS Safe Grad, 632 King St., Bristol. behssafegrad@gmail.com

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

THE GREATER BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER. 5 p.m. Honoring the men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or military academics. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. $25 in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860) 280-1781.

NOW thru APRIL 9

OTHER

‘CONNECTICUT DANCES: A VISUAL HISTORY EXHIBITION.’ Open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Documents the many facets of the history of dance in Connecticut. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford.

NOW thru MAY 5

OTHER

‘SPRINGTIME SHOWCASE.’ Art by Paul Baylock, Jon Bristol, Southington’s Clinton Deckert, Jacquelyn Etling, Florin Ion Firimita, Southington’s Sean Michanczyk, Andre Rochester, Greg Shea, Southington’s Eric Stegmaier, Cheryl Wilczak. Fire House Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. (203) 306-0016.

NOW thru APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

MARIA MONGILLO BEDNARZ OF PLANTSVILLE, ANGELA ORSENE OF CHESHIRE. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

OTHER

THE CORNER COLLECTIVE. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, sewing, more. Rite Aid Plaza, 8 South Main St., Terryville.