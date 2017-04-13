Obituaries: Blanche Gosselin

Blanche Gosselin, 86, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017 at The Pines of Bristol. Blanche was born on August 23, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Donat and Louise (Bolduc) Gosselin. She lived in Putnam for most of her life and has live in Bristol for the past three years. She was a school teacher for many years, she taught English in Vietnam and International Language in Maine. She was a published author, publishing most of her work in Christian Magazines. Blanche will be remembered for the tremendous amount of charity and volunteer work she did throughout her life. Blanche is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Jacqueline and Tony Sekorski, of Bristol and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister: Juliette Gosselin. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11 AM at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Thomaston. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, between 10 and 11 AM. Please visit Blanche’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

