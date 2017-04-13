Senior Center Art Festival coming April 28, 29

The 2017 Bristol Senior Center Art Festival will be held Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

All Applicants must pre-register by calling (860)584-7895 or by stopping into the office at the Senior Center.

Receiving day for art is Thursday, April 27 12 to 4 p.m.

Artwork will be received at the Bristol Senior Center on Stafford Avenue in the Gymnasium. All artists must complete the tags. One to be placed on their artwork, and the other to be handed in when the artwork is picked up.

The Awards Ceremony and Removal Day is Saturday, April 29 at noon.

Artwork will be voted on by the show patrons during the festival. Awards will be awarded at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Artwork will be returned with the showing of your tag.

Ribbons will be awarded for the first three places in every category. The awards are people’s choice and are voted on by the fair patrons. Winners will be displayed for one week following the event in a secure location.

Artwork can only be accepted under the following conditions:

Any Bristol resident or member of the Bristol Senior Center age 55 and older Work must be original and created specifically by the individual that submits it. Each participant is allowed two entries. Categories: Works must fall in one of the following categories:

Acrylics; Oils; Water Colors-including gouache; Ceramics-hand painted; Photography-Color or black and white; Quilts; Jewelry-handmade original items; Needlework; Sculptures including wood creations; Knitted or woven fabrics

Each artist may submit up to two entries. All work must be original work by the exhibiting artist. Presenters can provide their own easels. Tabletop easels are preferred. All works are to be show ready.