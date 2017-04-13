Seniors listings, starting April 14

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

SOUTHINGTON

THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

SOUTHINGTON

NAVIGATING THROUGH COMPLEX LEGAL ISSUES. A free Lunch and Learn program. Noon to 1 p.m. The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Complex, Southington. Seating limited. Register. 1-877-424-4641.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.

SOUTHINGTON

MAHJONG PLAYERS WELCOME. Play with residents. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Provided by licensed physical therapists. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Appointments required. (860) 378-1234.