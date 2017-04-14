Obituaries: Patricia E. Peterson

Patricia E. Peterson, 76, of Dennisport, MA, formerly of Bristol, died on Monday (April 10, 2017) at Cape Cod Hospital. Patricia was born in Bristol, CT on August 30, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Elinor (Konopas) Peterson. Patricia was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1958. She was also a dedicated Administrative Assistant in the Food and Nutrition Department at Bristol Hospital for over 37 years. Patricia’s dream of retiring to Cape Cod came true in 2003 and she quickly established herself in many Cape activities with wonderful friends. She was a member of the Bayberry Antiquers and the Dennis/Yarmouth Women’s Club. One activity she loved for both the giving and socializing was her volunteer work at the Dennis Senior Center that she was still involved with leading up to her passing. Patricia was a loyal, caring and giving person and was always happy doing things for others but her true love and enjoyment came from being with family. She was so very proud of her children, son and daughter-in-law as well as her nieces and nephews. There was never a time when she could resist the urge to “Grandma Brag” about her grandchildren Whitman, Gray, Mei and Lia. She was so very proud of them and the time together was never enough. Anytime she would visit her grandkids they were in for hours of card or board games with Grandma Patricia. While residing in Bristol for 63 years, Patricia was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and participated in yearly retreats to Camp Calumet in New Hampshire with close friends. Patricia is survived by a son: Glenn Totten of Walpole, MA; a daughter and son-in-law: Elaine Totten Davis and Robert Davis of Milton, MA; four grandchildren: Mei and Lia Totten and Whitman and Gray Davis. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Joann Totten wife of Glenn Totten, on March 25, 2017 and her sister, Carol Jean Bartis, in 2006. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (April 18, 2017) at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 4 and 8 PM. Donations may be made to the memorial fund of Zion Lutheran Church 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Pat’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

