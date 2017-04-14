Obituaries: Wladyslawa Frackiel

Wladyslawa Frackiel, 89, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Touchpoints of Farmington.

Wladyslawa was born on April 24, 1927 in Warsaw, Poland the only child of Wladyslaw and Sabina (Galy) Reducha. A very highly educated woman, she received a Masters Degree in Sciences from the University of Warsaw and was employed for most of her life in Poland coming to Bristol several years ago with her parents. She enjoyed going to Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol.

Wladyslawa leaves no known survivors, but was well loved and cared for by the staff at Touchpoints.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol on Monday, April 24, 2017, the date of what would have been her 90th birthday. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville has charge of the arrangements. www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.