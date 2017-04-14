Police blotter for April 14

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Germiel Smith, 32, of 65 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested March 29 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Esther Ramos, 51, of 142 Park St., Apt: 1F, Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with interfering with an officer, criminal impersonation, operation while registered license suspended/revoked and unsafe backing.
- Jason Fabrizio, 44, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Christopher J. Power, 32, of 42 Matilda Dr., Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with violation of probation.
- Michael Oliver, 29, of 19 Lincoln Place, Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with first degree violation of conditions of release.
- Gregory Chizinski, 48, of 515 Marsh Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jarred W. Chizinski, 22, of 515 Marsh Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Rebecca R. Valley, 41, of 15 Norwalk Ave., Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Bryan S. Krueger, 46, of 312 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested March 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to keep drug in original container and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Dwayne P. Villard, 46, of 79 Lyons Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Maryann Trinidad, 41, of 150 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested March 31 and charged with violation of probation.
- Christopher Geraci, 32, of 228 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested March 31 and charged with operation while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Aric Daley, 25, of 31 Garden Terrace, Bristol, was arrested March 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kevin Allen, 27, of 32 Wainwright St., New Britain, was arrested March 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Bryan D. Webster, 29, of 6 Maheu St., Bristol, was arrested March 31 and charged with second degree stalking and second degree harassment.
- Ryan Big-Mountain, 31, of 89 Pheasant Run rd., Bristol, was arrested April 1 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.
- Carolyn Madore, 25, of 10 Summit St., Bristol, was arrested April 1 and charged with interfering with an officer, restricted turns fail signal, second degree criminal mischief, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operation while under the influence and traveling too fast for conditions.
- Kimberly Parrott, 45, of 88 Town Line Rd., Terryville, was arrested April 1 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns fail signal and failure to drive right.
- Lauren Williams, 35, of 37 Rustic Terrace, Bristol, was arrested April 1 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence (second offense), and failure to drive right.
- Chavis T. Summerville, 26, of 29 Ward St., Bristol, was arrested April 1 and charged with operation while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Corey Benjamin, 33, of 4 French Ave., East Haven, was arrested April 1 and charged with third degree assault, interfering with a 911 call and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael Duprey, 48, of 181 Sherbrooke St., Apt: 31, Bristol, was arrested April 1 and charged with operation while under the influence and unsafe movement of a stopped car.
- James Catalina, 50, of 64 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jonathon Dunning, 27, of 41 Miami Ave., Newington, was arrested April 2 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Ryan J. Casner, 18, of 1155 Jarvis St., Cheshire, was arrested April 3 and charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.
- Terence B. Conlon, 20, of 87 El Toro Dr., Bristol, was arrested April 3 and charged with five counts of counts of conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief and five counts of third degree criminal mischief.
- Evander Cabel, 25, of 187 Surey Dr., Apt: 63, Bristol, was arrested April 3 and charged with assault on a victim over the age of 60 and second degree breach of peace.
- Krystal S. Vincelette, 27, of 226 East Main St., Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested April 4 and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening, second degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.
- Eugene Croce, 61, of 10 Robin Rd., Terryville, was arrested April 4 and charged with no passing zone and evading responsibility through injury/property damage.
- Jimmy Lafleur, 35, of 58 Vincent Rd., Bristol, was arrested April 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Robert R. Serpico, 34, of 436 West St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested April 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Christopher Thompson, 27, of 16 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested April 5 and charged with criminal possession of pistol/revolver, first degree robbery, and sixth degree larceny.
- Charlene Cruz, 27, of 57 union St., Apt: 7, Bristol, was arrested April 5 and charged with first degree criminal respess and sixth degree larceny.
- Theodore Cote, 55, of 88 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested April 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.
- Joshua J. Briggs, 28, of 21 Lincoln St., Bristol, was arrested April 5 and charged with failure to obey control signal, possession of marijuana, and restricted turns fail signal.
- Justin Santarsiero, 28, of 68 Wetmore Ave., Winstead, was arrested April 5 and charged with operation while under the influence, traveling too fast for conditions, failure to keep right on a curve/hill, failure to renew license, and operation of a motor vehicle with an out-of-state license plate.
- Richard A. Goucher, 58, of 24 Harold St., Bristol, was arrested April 5 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence.
- Xavier Burgos, 32 of 70 Massaoit St., Springfield, Mass., was arrested April 6 and charged with operation while under the influence with a child less than 18 years old in the passenger seat, transporting a child between seven and 60 pounds without restraint, operation while under the influence, improper number of headlights and failure t drive in proper lane.
- Courtney Colon, 34, of 168 Maple St., New Britain, was arrested April 6 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.