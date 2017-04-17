Reminder about keeping sidewalks clear

The City of Bristol – Commission for Persons with Disabilities reminds residents that:

City Ordinance Sec. 21-37 states that every person owning land within the city, upon or adjacent to which is a sidewalk, whether constructed by him or not, shall at all times keep such sidewalk in safe condition for the use of the public, and shall have repaired all defects which may occur in such sidewalk and at all times remove there from all obstructions or any substance which would in any way impede or imperil public travel upon such sidewalk.

Please keep in mind that all citizens, including those with physical or visual impairments, rely on property owners to properly maintain their sidewalks.