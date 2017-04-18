Obituaries: Carmela Savino

Carmela Savino, 89, of Bristol, passed away April 15, 2017 at Abbottt Terrace Health care in Waterbury.

Carmela was born on December 7, 1927 the daughter of the late Vito Anthony and Grace (Baptist) Savino.

She worked for Foreign Services for over 20 years before she retired. Previously she worked for Pratt &Whitney and Superior Electric.

She was a member of St. Anthony Church and Bristol Senior Citizens.

She is survived by a sister, Antoinette Stone, Brother-in-law Richard Brown and a sister in-law, Ann Savino, plus nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol on Wednesday at 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM at St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthony Development Fund 111 School St. Bristol, CT 06010

www.Dunnfh.com.