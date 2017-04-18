Obituaries: Clayton Charles Grady Jr.

Clayton Charles Grady Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Asheville following a valiant battle with serious illnesses.

He was born Nov. 2, 1938, in Bristol, Conn., to Clayton C. Sr. and Irene Miller Grady, and was predeceased by his parents and grandson, Kyle Bartram.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Margaret Enzweiler Grady; stepdaughter, Pamela Bartram (John); grandson, Cameron Bartram; aunt, Emma Van Nesse; and several cousins. He also is survived by his SEAL Teammates, and many loving and loyal friends.

Clay graduated from Bristol High School in the Class of 1956, and joined the Navy with a dream of being a frogman. After rigorous training in Class 19E, he graduated, as few do, and was assigned as a member of Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) 21. He also served in UDT 22 and SEAL Team 2, retiring as a senior chief after 22 years.

Following his retirement from the Navy, he resumed his education and became a registered nurse, working in the emergency room at Bay Medical Hospital in Panama City, Fla., for 18 years.

In retirement, Clay and Margaret enjoyed living life between their homes in Chipley, Fla., and Murphy.

In retirement, Clay was a Master Mason with dual membership in St. Andrews Lodge No. 212, Panama City, Fla., and Montgomery Lodge No. 426, Ranger/Murphy.

He was an avid swimmer and member of the 100 Mile Club at the Hiwassee Valley Pool & Wellness Center.

He especially enjoyed volunteering at the Seacrest Wolf Preserve near Chipley, Fla., woodworking, his Basset Hound Buster, being outdoors, and spending time with his friends.

He was a member of Shepherd of the Mountains Church and was active in the Mountain Men Ministry, Firewood Ministry and Red Bird Mission.

A patriot and true American hero, Clay gave his full efforts toward protecting our freedoms. His valiant service merited numerous awards.

His military awards included Bronze Star Medal with combat “V,” Purple Heart Medal, USN Commendation Medal two awards with combat “V,” USN Combat Action Ribbon, USN Presidential Unit Citation three awards, USN Meritorious Unit Commendation, U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, U.S. Navy Good Conduct Medal, four awards, U.S. Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, U.S. National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Gold Star, Vietnam RVN Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Vietnam RVN Civic Action Honor Medal Unit Citation, Vietnam Campaign Medal, U.S. Navy Expert Pistol Medal and U.S. Navy Expert Rifle Medal.

Distinguished devices awards included U.S. Navy Special Warfare SEAL Breast Trident Device, U.S. Army Parachute Jump Wings, U.S. Navy Parachute Jump Wings,

Greek Army Jump Wings and U.S. Navy Second Class Divers Device.

Memorial services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Shepherd of the Mountains Church in Murphy, and at a later date at the Naval Base, Panama City, Fla.

Clay will be honored with burial at sea in a special ceremony at the National UDT/SEAL Team Museum in Fort Pierce, Fla., during the annual SEAL Team Muster on Nov. 5, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seacrest Wolf Preserve, 3449 Bonnet Pond Road, Chipley, FL 32428.

