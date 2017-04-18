Obituaries: Maria Magdalena Torres

Maria Magdalena (Garcia) Torres, 68, widow of Rafael Torres, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at St. Francis Medical Center, Hartford. She was born July 22, 1948 in Dorado, Puerto Rico and was a daughter of the late Jose Garcia and Anna Nazario. She was an active volunteer at Bonnie Acres and was a voting pole worker at Edgewood School during elections. She leaves a son and his fiancée, Jose Torres and Sharon Gilbert both of Bristol, a brother Charlie Nazario of Bristol, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Awilda and Ademar Berrios of Spring Hill, FL., and Sayda Matos of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held Wednesday evening, April 19, 2017 at 6 pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4 to 6 pm prior to the service. To leave a condolence message please visit Maria’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

