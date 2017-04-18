Obituaries: Mary E. Seebald

Mary E. (Herzig-Franklin) Seebald, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on March 3, 2017. She leaves behind her son David Herzig and wife Ann of Enfield, CT; her daughter Susan Martin and husband Richard of Stamford, NY; her daughter Linda Barkley and Husband Gary of Bristol, CT; several grandkids – Kristen, Jennifer, Kenneth, Thomas, Christopher, Heather, Matthew, Katelyn, Joshua, Sarah and one great-grandchild – Nathan. Mary also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

Mary was born in Blackwell, OK; raised in Missouri; married and moved to Enfield, CT; lived in Bristol, CT where she assisted in taking care of her grandchildren; her final days were with her loving family in Alton, IL.

Mary was a very devote Christian and a member of the Bible Standard Ministry. Her favorite pastimes included listening to sermons, traveling to Church Conventions, spending time with her family and extended families. Many knew her by “Fearless Fosdick” and “Ma-Ma Mary”.

She will be missed by many, however, she is reunited with loved ones that have gone before. There is no doubt, that she is being held in Our Father’s loving arms. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “The Bible Standard Ministry” 1156 St. Matthews Rd. Chester Springs, PA 19425-2700.

Services will be held Friday, April 28th at 10:00 AM at “The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer” 20 North St., Enfield, CT 06082. A Christian burial will follow at The Old Hazardville Cemetery corner of Elm St. and North St., Enfield, CT 06082. The family extends an invitation for luncheon at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer Annex immediately after. All are welcome.