Obituaries: Mary Moros

Dearest Mary (Przybylko) Moros, 97, of Bristol, entered into heaven on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2012 at Shady Oaks Retirement Center in Bristol.

She was born in Pequabuck on January 20, 1920 the daughter of the late George and Mary (Dusko) Przybylko. She was the fourth of five children. She married the love of her life Peter Moros in November 1941 and they made their home in Bristol for 43 years before his passing in 1984..

She worked at New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors for 35 years before she retired in 1976. She loved cooking and needle work and was an avid bowler. She loved driving her fancy cars. She was a devoted member of St. Stanislaus Church, Golden Agers and Ladies Guild of the church and working in the kitchen during Bingo. Mary was also a member of Bristol Citizen Center. .

She leaves many nieces and nephews and loving friends and her God daughter who will miss her very very much.

She is pre-deceased by two brothers, Walter and Steve Przybylko and two sisters, Julia Markot and Wanda Belsile.

Special thanks to all the wonderful and devoted people at Shady Oaks who loved her and made her last years very special.

A Mass of Christine Burial will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends may call at the Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Thursday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

