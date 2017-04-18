Police investigate fight at Rockwell Park

Bristol police are investigating a fight that broke out at Rockwell Park on Monday evening.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, a big fight took place at Rockwell Park at 6:45 p.m. yesterday, and was later posted on social media.

No specific details have yet been released about the incident, which police continue to investigate. The police department is attempting to identify the people involved in the fight, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3000.