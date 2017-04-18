Property sale agreement between city, hospital to be signed Friday

The City of Bristol and Bristol Hospital is inviting the public to witness the signing of a purchase and sale agreement in City Council Chambers at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21. The agreement details the city’s sale of a portion of the Centre Square development site to Bristol Hospital for purposes of constructing a medical facility that will feature an ambulatory care center that will employ hundreds of medical professionals while servicing thousands of patients to downtown Bristol.

Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne will join Kurt A. Barwis, FACHE, president and CEO of Bristol Hospital and Health Care Group, Inc. for the joint signing.

This officially signing follows a recent City Council vote authorizing the Mayor to execute the Purchase and Sale agreement with Bristol Hospital on behalf of the City of Bristol.