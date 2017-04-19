Library Coffee House presents Marc Berger, Joe Flood

The Bristol Public Library Coffee House this month will feature Marc Berger along with guitarist Joe Flood, on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

Marc and Joe will be performing songs from their original folk-rock Americana album, “Ride,” which was influenced by Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. There is no charge for this program.

RSVP at the library, on www.bristollib.com, or call (860) 584-7787, x2023.