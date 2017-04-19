McDonald’s holding job fair across state

McDonald’s restaurants in Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County) are looking to hire up to 1,200 new employees during a one-day hiring event on Tuesday, April 25. The one-day event will focus on all positions, depending on location, from maintenance to crew to management. Job opportunities include early-morning openers to late-night closers, jobs for high schoolers, part time or full time positions, flexible hours for moms and seniors, positions for veterans, and anyone looking for a career that offers a fast-paced environment focused on customer hospitality, learning new skills, and fun.

On April 25, participating restaurants will take applications and, in some instances, conduct interviews on-site as well. In addition to in-restaurant opportunities, applicants can also apply online by visiting www.mcdonalds.com/careers.