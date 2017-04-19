Obituaries: Daisy Paradis

Daisy (Little) Paradis, 94, of Old Saybrook, formerly of Bristol, widow of Willie J. “Bill” Paradis, died on Monday (April 17, 2017) at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Daisy was born on August 8, 1922 in Canada and was one of six children of the late Hulett and Hazel (Langley) Little. A longtime Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School, she was an employee of Wallace Barnes Co. then Eagle Lock Co. of Terryville where she met her future husband. She retired from employment in 1985 from TransAmerica. Daisy enjoyed being with her family and grandkids. She also loved the Lord and was a member of the Heritage United Pentecostal Church in Bristol where she taught Sunday School. Daisy is survived by a son: Gary Paradis, Sr. of Bristol; a daughter and son in law, Gail and Norman Lalonde of Old Saybrook; a brother: Edward Little of Bristol; a sister: Helen Rogozinski of Southington, with whom she was very close; eight grandchildren and spouses, Tracey and Mike Boutote, Scott and Beth Paradis, Jodi and Bob Heslin, Neil Lalonde, Bryan and Yadi Lalonde, Gary Paradis, Jr. and Elizabeth, Jonathan and Jade Paradis, and Sara Paradis; 12 great grandchildren, plus one due in July; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Marie, a brother, Sherman Little, and two sisters, Lillian Johnson and Phyllis Huria. Funeral services will be held on Friday (April 21, 2017) at 11 AM at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol, with the Rev. David MacDonald, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Heritage United Pentecostal Church on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to Middlesex Hospital Hospice and Palliative Care, C/O Middlesex Hospital Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. Please visit Daisy’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

