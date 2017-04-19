Obituaries: Frederic D. Singleton

Frederic D. Singleton, 80, of Bristol, passed away on Monday April 17, 2017.

He was born on April 21, 1936 in Jane Lew, West Virginia, a son of the late Ralph and Eva (Messenger) Singleton.

Frederic was a retired machine repairman for O-Z Gedney.

He is survived by his son Michael Singleton of Bristol; his daughter Debra and her husband Bill Kendall of Simsbury and their children William, Joseph and Benjamin; he is also survived by his companion, Elaine Myhill of Bristol and his brothers, David, Art and Richard Singleton and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Joan K. Singleton; his brothers Oran, Charles and Joseph and his sister Agnes.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 10 a.m . at O’Brien Funeral Home followed by a procession to Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Hematology/Oncology Clinic, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106 or to Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol, CT 06010.

