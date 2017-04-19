Obituaries: Joseph W. Barber

Joseph W. Barber, 70, of Bristol, beloved husband of Abby (Laferriere) Barber, died on Monday (April 17, 2017) at Connecticut Hospice in Branford after a long courageous battle of cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bristol on March 17, 1947 to Alma Barber of Bristol and the late Harry Barber. He owned and operated his own carpentry business for many years. He loved Classic Cars, NHRA & NASCAR Racing and hopping in his RV to go camping with some real special friends. No matter where Joe went, he always made friends with everyone he came in contact. He leaves behind his 97 year old mother, Alma; his wife of 49 ½ years, Abby Barber of Bristol; his two daughters and son-in-law, Kim Matteau of Bristol; Theresa & Tom Palmer of Terryville; his sister: Joyce Romano of Bristol; his pride & joy two grandsons: LCpl Kyle Palmer, USMC, and Cody Palmer of Terryville; along with several nieces and nephews. A special thanks goes to all the doctors, nurses, aides at The St Francis Cancer Center along with the CT Hospice facility. The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday (April 20, 2017) between 4 and 8 PM followed by a closing prayer service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Hospital Cancer Care Center, c/o St. Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Joe’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

