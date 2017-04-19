Obituaries: Michael J. Manchester

Michael J. Manchester, 33, of Bristol, died unexpectedly on Saturday (April 15, 2017) at home. Michael was born in Bristol on July 27, 1983 and was a son of Guy Manchester and Maria Terwilleger. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and a graduate of Bristol Central High and Bristol Technical Schools then went to work for the family business: W.W. Manchester Construction Co. Michael enjoyed motocross, skiing, shooting and fishing. He spent many years racing and riding dirt bikes with family and friends all across the northeast. When there was snow on the ground he spent most of his weekends in Vermont at the mountains. He had an interest in building motorcycles and working on cars and equipment. He was passionate about knowledge and was a very social person, always striking up a conversation with strangers and he never forgot a name or a face. Mike was very ambitious and would always be a go getter towards what he wanted. He loved to help others and most of all he loved spending time with his children and his family. He leaves his mother: Maria Terwilleger of Clearwater, FL; his father: Guy Manchester and Helena of Bristol; three adored children: Riley Rebecca Saundry, Brocc Michael Manchester, and Colton Jeffery Manchester; his fiancée: Jenna Dillon; two brothers: Stephen and Jordan Manchester, of Bristol; a sister: Brooke Manchester of Bristol; his maternal grandmother: Mary Cruver of Florida; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents: William and Patricia Manchester, and Glenn Terwilleger. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday (April 21, 2017) between 5 and 9 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Saturday (April 22, 2017) at 1 PM at the family home, 165 Glendale Drive in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mikey’s kids, checks payable to: Jordan Manchester, 165 Glendale Dr., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Mikey’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

