Women in sports to be discussed May 4

The Bristol Sports Hall Of Fame will sponsor a panel discussion on the “History of Women’s Sports in Bristol,” Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

The panel will be made up of five Hall of Fame Women athletes, chaired by Joann Galati, retired coach and athletic director in Bristol. Her panel will be made up of former female players and coaches in Bristol, Tammy Chapman, Beth Coffey, Gail Ericson, and Debbie James.

The moderator for the event will be Tom Monahan.

Audience participation will take place. Light refreshment will be served.