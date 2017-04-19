Women of ELCA gather May 6

The Spring Gathering of the Women of the ELCA in the Hartford/Central & Eastern Conferences will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 531 Woodruff St., Southington. The theme is: “The Compassion of God is Boundless 2017.”

Cost is $20 and includes morning coffee and refreshments, a luncheon, two workshops, and the closing worship service.

This event is open to all women of any denomination.

To register, contact Tracy Carlson at 860-620-4166, or tcarlson01@snet.net. Registration deadline is May 3.