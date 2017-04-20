Health listings, starting April 26

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

BRISTOL

THE ANNUAL HIV EDUCATIONAL FORUM. Registration at 8 a.m. Day ends at 3 p.m. Workshops on medication-assisted treatment and benefits for patients with HIV, working with clients/ patients on the LGBTQ spectrum, and the rise in sexually transmitted disease infections, and what can be done. Held by the Bristol’s Mayor’s Task Force on HIV/AIDS. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., room 2, ground floor, Bristol. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. $25. Christina.Cipriani@hdisp.org, (860) 643-3204.