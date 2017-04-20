Miscellaneous listings, starting April 21

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. A wine and cheese party will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5. Pre-register. Adults only. (860) 583-6309. BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. In case of inclement weather, check website or call.

APRIL 21-22

BRISTOL

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, clothing drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All wearable clothing, accessories, winter apparel, footwear, bedding, and linens accepted. Asbury UMC, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. (860) 584-0529.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 40 indoor tag sale spaces available. Space with table rents for $20. A space with your own table is $15. Reservations. Bristol Senior Center, Stafford Avenue, Bristol. (860) 583-9553.

PLAINVILLE

ECO VERTICAL EVOLUTION GROWING PRESENTATION. 2 to4 p.m. Traditional farming and non-traditional farming coming together to help make cities green. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Reservations. goddesign@comcast.net. (860) 793-1446.

OTHER

CLOTHING AND BOOK DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefit for Never Going Back to Abuse Project. Gently used clothing. Books including hardcovers and paperbacks. PriceRite Shopping Plaza, 983 New Britain Ave., West Hartford.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SPECIAL OLYMPICS BOWLING FUNDRAISER. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 per person, which includes shoe rental, two hours of bowling, pizza and soda. (860) 796-9253.

DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY MASS. 2:30 p.m. Includes blessing of The Image of Divine Mercy, Novena Prayer, Chaplet of Divine Mercy, and Veneration of the Relic of Saint Faustina. Reception will follow. Saint Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. All are welcome. (860) 582-8169.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

BRISTOL

SINGLES SPRING DANCE. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. to midnight. Dance. Buffet. Dress to impress. Nuchies Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

MAY 5-6

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church, Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 admission charge on Friday only.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for Bristol Eastern High School 2017 Safe Graduation. 7 a.m., registration with coffee and bagels. 8 a.m., shotgun start. Lunch and raffles follow. $125 per golfer. $100 per tee sign. Advanced registration required. Bristol Eastern High School c/o BEHS Safe Grad, 632 King St., Bristol. behssafegrad@gmail.com. Registration deadline is April 22.

PLAINVILLE

MOHEGAN BUS TRIP. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. Leaves PHS, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville at 4 p.m. and leaves casino at 11 p.m. $40 per person includes bus fare, $15 food voucher, and $10 free bet. (860) 205-9911, (860) 712-0424.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

DINNER DANCE. Benefit for Bristol Eastern High School 2017 Safe Graduation. Entertainment, the Beaudoin Brothers. Pasta buffet, cash bar, raffle prizes. Nuchies, Central Street, Bristol. Advanced registration required. Bristol Eastern High School c/o BEHS Safe Grad, 632 King St., Bristol. behssafegrad@gmail.com

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

THE GREATER BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER. 5 p.m. Honoring the men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or military academics. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. $25 in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860) 280-1781.

NOW thru MAY 5

OTHER

‘SPRINGTIME SHOWCASE.’ Art by Paul Baylock, Jon Bristol, Southington’s Clinton Deckert, Jacquelyn Etling, Florin Ion Firimita, Southington’s Sean Michanczyk, Andre Rochester, Greg Shea, Southington’s Eric Stegmaier, Cheryl Wilczak. Fire House Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. (203) 306-0016.

NOW thru APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

MARIA MONGILLO BEDNARZ OF PLANTSVILLE, ANGELA ORSENE OF CHESHIRE. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

OTHER

THE CORNER COLLECTIVE. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, sewing, more. Rite Aid Plaza, 8 South Main St., Terryville.