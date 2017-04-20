Obituaries: James D. Raymond

James D. Raymond, 59, of Bristol, passed away at his home on Sunday (April 16, 2017). James was born in Southington on June 6, 1957 to Clarence Raymond and Lydia Clark. After serving his country loyally and faithfully in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, James spent his career working on jet engines and later worked as a tool and dye maker until retiring due to an injury in 1994. When he wasn’t working James enjoyed spending his time outdoors, fishing and bow hunting. He also enjoyed watching car racing, especially the NHRA John Force Racing Team. He was also a movie buff, watching countless movies with his favorite cat, Juju, by his side. James is survived by his two daughters and two sons-in-law: Shaunna and Christopher Marquis of Hebron, Dawn and Joseph Kalanquin of Bristol; step-son: Joel Bouchard of Fairfield, ME; two brothers: Jeffrey Raymond of Ft. Worth, TX, John Booker of Altoona, PA; three sisters: Laurie Hollingsworth, of Altoona, PA, Tracy Curtis of Ocala, FL, Jonna Booker of Altoona, PA; granddaughter: Kora Marquis; step-grandchildren and godchildren: Abigail and Elijah Bouchard; several aunts and uncles, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service for James will be celebrated on Monday (April 24, 2017) at 1 PM at The Connecticut State Veteran’s Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, CT 06457 with full military honors. There will be no calling hours. Please visit James’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUENRALHOME.com

