Senior listings, starting April 21

APRIL 28-29

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER ART FESTIVAL. 9 a.m. to noon on Friday and Saturday. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 584-7895.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

BRISTOL

ITALIAN NIGHT: SENIOR CITIZEN PROM. 5 to 9 p.m. Spaghetti dinner provided by The Pines at Bristol. Live music, dancing, and door prizes. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Tickets available at senior center.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.

SOUTHINGTON

MAHJONG PLAYERS WELCOME. Play with residents. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Provided by licensed physical therapists. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Appointments required. (860) 378-1234.