United Way looking for help on Day of Caring

The United Way of West Central Connecticut, serving the communities of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth and Terryville, will be holding its 26th Annual Day of Caring on Friday, May 19th (with a rain date of Monday, May 22nd).

United Way is looking for individuals who can donate their time and talents. Time commitments range from a few hours to all day, and both small and large projects are available.

Day of Caring is an annual United Way sponsored event offering hundreds of people the opportunity to volunteer at nonprofit agencies in our community. Day of Caring began in 1992 as a way to help employees of local corporations interact with human service agencies and has grown since then. While United Way promotes community service volunteer efforts year-round, this day brings hundreds of people together to make a difference in their community.

In 2016 United Way had over 600 individuals on board who donated their time and talents. This number included students from local high schools, individuals, and employees from area businesses. Volunteers help by completing projects at local non-profit organizations, where they will experience first-hand the variety of services provided by our local charities.

In a press release, Donna Osuch, president of United Way, said “We look forward to having everyone pitch in to make our communities more beautiful and demonstrating what it means to Live United. Even if you are not a volunteer assigned to one of our Day of Caring projects, if everyone could just take 10-15 minutes to go outside and do a few small things, like pick up litter and sweep the sidewalk, it would make a big difference in how our communities look and feel.”

If you and/or your company would like more information or are interested in participating, please contact Donna at (860) 582-9559, ext.401 or Kim at (860) 582-9559, ext. 407 or kcarmelich@uwwestcentralct.org by April 26, 2017.