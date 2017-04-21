Obituaries: Normand Bouchard

Normand Bouchard, 87, of Farmington, widower of Velma Bouchard, passed away at his home on Wednesday (April 19, 2017). Normand was born on June 4, 1929 in St. Agatha, ME to the late Nicholas and Clara Bouchard. Normand spent his career working as a spray painter for New Britain Machine. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed letting loose on the dance floor with his bride, Velma. If he wasn’t on the dance floor he could be found trying for a perfect game bowling or carving down a mountain skiing. He also enjoyed traveling; whether it be one of his many trips to Maine, Colorado or Hawaii. Normand was just as happy spending his time gardening and working in the yard. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Normand is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Chip Bair of Lahaina, HI; Wendy Nickerson and David of Canton; brother: Roland Bouchard of FL; grandchildren: Codi, Alli, Ty, Morgan, Ryan and Bobby. Funeral services for Normand will begin on Monday (April 24, 2017) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, Connecticut 06010 at 10 AM. There will be a procession to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 3 and 7 PM. Normand’s family would like to thank the staff of the Landing of Farmington for helping to make Normand’s stay a very pleasant one and truly making it feel like home. Please visit Normand’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

