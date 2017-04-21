Police blotter for April 21

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Albert R. Genovese, 37, of 10 Alder St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested April 7 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to obey stop sign and failure to drive right.
- Dustin J. Bartlett, 26, of 290 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 7 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, operation under suspension, and second degree failure to appear.
- Margo Krampitz, 31, of 29 Alba Dr., Bristol, was arrested April 7 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- David J. Fitzsimons, 50, of 31 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested April 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Wendy Small, 55, of 31 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested April 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- William M. McCormack, 23, of 693 Greystone Rd., Plymouth, was arrested April 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jessica Ramos, 26, of 517 Emmett St., Apt. 22, Bristol, was arrested April 8 and charged with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.
- Gary D. Ouellette, 59, of 171 Sherbrook St., Bristol, was arrested April 8 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence (second offense), following too close and no insurance.
- Yoselin Lopez-Angel, 21, of 46 Prospect St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested April 8 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle without an ignition device.
- Ryan Barnard, 28, of 35 Bianca Rd., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested April 9 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence.
- Alexandro Cosme, 31, of 365 Main St., Bristol, was arrested April 9 and charged with second degree strangulation, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Victor J. Carrion, 29, of 5 Orchard St., Bristol, was arrested April 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jose Rivera Lopez, 40, of 22 South St., Bristol, was arrested April 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Kevin Bard, 51, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested April 10 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Anthony Cyr, 50, of 40 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested April 10 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Steven White, 30, of 123 Brittany Farms Rd., Apt. A, New Britain, was arrested April 10 and charged with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
- Jonathon Fernandez, 27, of 19 Caesar Dr., Bristol, was arrested April 10 and charged with driving with intent to harass, misuse of plate, operating a motorcycle without endorsement, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating or permitting operation of motorcycle without liability insurance and no passing zone.
- Elena J. Kravitz, 49, of 181 Sherbooke St., Bristol, was arrested April 10 and charged with reckless driving, restricted turns fail signal, and second degree failure to appear.
- Javan Delvalle, 36, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested April 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Oscar Cruz-Cedillo, 34, of28 Willoughby St., Bristol, was arrested April 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.
- Diana P. Skiba, 24, of 24 Blodgett Roy Dr., New Britain, was arrested April 11 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and failure to obey stop sign.
- Tyler J. Boucher, 23, of 70 Tulip St., Bristol, was arrested April 11 and charged with violation of town ordinance and second degree criminal mischief.
- Raymond Gonzalez, 31, of 466 West Main St., Waterbury, was arrested April 11 and charged with two counts of violation of probation.
- Michelle Young, 28, of 153 Tunxis Rd., Bristol, was arrested April 11 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Amber Stanton, 35, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 11 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Thaddeus J. Dzierbinski, 45, of 55 Mitchell St., Bristol, was arrested April 11 and charged with disobeying order of officer, operation while under the influence and illegal bypass of an ignition interlock device.
- Michael Conway, 37, of 19 Taft Point Apt. 65, Waterbury, was arrested April 11 and charged with two counts of fifth degree larceny and criminal impersonation.
- Theodore Terhune, 82, of 1375 Enfield St., Enfield, was arrested April 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Stephanie Sacharko, 18, of 96 Deerfield Rd., Bristol, was arrested April 12 and charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny and sixth degree larceny.
- Abigail Webster, 19, of 145 Scott Rd., Terryville, was arrested April 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Kane Spielman, 19, of 21 Wallace St., New Britain, was arrested April 12 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Maryanne Zadrowski, 49, of 236 Main St., Bristol, was arrested April 12 and charged with violation of probation.
- David A. Ladd, 50, of 18 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested April 13 and charged with second degree violating condition of release and two counts of violation of probation.
- Ronald Barnes, 52, of 40 Pierce St., Bristol, was arrested April 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Michael J. Manchester, 33, of 165 Glendale Dr., Bristol, was arrested April 13 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- James Buchas, 52, of 428 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested April 13 and charged with second degree strangulation, second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, first degree unlawful restraint, and second degree reckless endangerment.