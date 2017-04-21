Rams still dominate

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central girls track and field team continued its dominance on Tuesday, April 11 as Maloney came and left town without the win.

The Rams moved to 2-0 overall with an 84-66 victory from Bristol in their conference opener, tallying several first place finishes along the way and 10 top placings overall.

Olivia Savino earned first place in the long jump (15-0), the 100 hurdles (17.86) while making up one of the winners of the 4×100 relay squad.

In the 4×100 challenge, Adalia Malick, Shy-Ann Whitten, Pizarro and Savino won the relay in 52 seconds.

And once again in the one and two mile events, Hannah Jones was the top finisher.

Jones placed first in the 1,600 (6:05.5) and 3,200 meters (13.05.71) events while also manning a slot in the 4×800 relay event.

In the 4×800 relay, Jones, Ashley Cummings, Alexandra Sirko and Paige Hinton won the challenge in (11:20.16).

Other winners on the day included Shy-Ann Whitten taking the high jump (4-6), Malick placing first in the 400 meters (1:01.84), and Ashley Cummings winning the 800 meters (2:40) to round out several outstanding individual efforts.

And finally, the squad of Cummings, Pizarro, Hinton and Malick won the 4×400 relay in 4:23.16 as the Rams took the competitive affair.

Girls Track and Field

BRISTOL CENTRAL 84, MALONEY 66

from Bristol Central high school (April 12)

Bristol Central First Place Finishers:

4×800 – 11:20.16, Hannah Jones, Ashley Cummings, Alexandra Sirko, Paighe Hinton

4×100 – 52, Adalia Malick, Shy-Ann Whitten, Nicole Pizarro, Olivia Savino

100 hurdles – 17.86, Olivia Savino

1600m – 6:05.5, Hannah Jones

400m – 1:01.84, Adalia Malick

800m – 2:40, Ashley Cummings

3200m – 13.05.71, Hannah Jones

4×400 – 4:23.16, Ashley Cummings, Nicole Pizarro, Paige Hinton, Adalia Malick

Long Jump – 15-0, Olivia Savino

High Jump – 4-6, Shy-Ann Whitten

Record: 2-0 overall; 1-0 CCC South Blue Division

Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver.com.