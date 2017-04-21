River cleanup being held April 29

The Pequabuck River Watershed Association (PRWA) will conduct a river cleanup with the help of dozens of volunteers on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers can simply show up in Nuchies Parking lot, 164 Central St. between 8 to 8:15 a.m. You will see PRWA signs indicating the meeting location.

For more information contact Mary Rydingsward at maryrydingsward@gmail.com or 860 670-4761, or on Facebook: Pequabuck River Watershed Association.

“The Pequabuck River Watershed Association is dedicated to protecting the Pequabuck River because a healthy community depends on a healthy river. We are looking for volunteers that are excited to pitch in. They know a cleaner river is a healthier community,” said Mary Rydingsward, president of PRWA in a press release from the organization.

The cleanup will focus on “depository” areas of the river such as the Forestville bend, just below the Broad Street pump house. “The cleanup will help showcase the River when people assemble in Forestville for the Annual Duck Race Sunday, May 7. The Pequabuck River is so important to our community; we’ve got to take every opportunity we can to protect it; for us and for future generations”, said Rydingsward in the press release.