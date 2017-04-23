Fire report for April 21

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents over the last several weeks.

March 31

Mountain View School, 71 Vera Rd., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

593 Redstone Hill Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

21 Wolcott St., lock-out.

28 Welch Dr., assist invalid.

Ingraham Field, Dewitt Dr., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

April 1

St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., extrication of victims from vehicle.

Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., assist police or other governmental agency.

284 Stevens St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

45 Middle St., lock-out.

April 2

1 Divinity St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

Giamatti Little League Center, sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

59 West Washington St., lock-out.

Falls Brook Road and Jerome Avenue, unauthorized burning.

1325 Farmington Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Falls Brook Road and Jerome Avenue, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

April 3

930 Burlington Ave., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Shrub Road and Sherwood Road, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Elaine Drive and Burlington Avenue, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

100 Intervale Rd., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Shrub Road and Burlington Avenue, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

139 Intervale Rd., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

1192 Burlington Ave., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Orchard St. and School St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

86 Prospect St., building fire.

April 4

920 Hill St., water problem, other.

Hill Street and Terryville Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

7 Andrews St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

575 Broad St., assist police or other governmental agency.

West Street and School Street, search for lost person, other.

April 5

145 El Toro Dr., lock-out.

Lake Avenue and Sunnydale Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

490 Stafford Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

Citgo, 54 Farmington Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

24 Birge Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Clean Harbors, 51 Broderick Rd., chemical hazard (no spill or leak).

181 Sherbrook St., carbon monoxide incident.

Waterbury Road and Park Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

164 Larkspur Lane, cooking fire, confined to container.

April 6

Hickory Street and Eastview Street, power line down.

15 Woodard Dr., water problem, other.

April 7

14 Field St., water evacuation.

75 New St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Bristol Hospital Counseling Center, 420 North Main St., alarm system activation due to malfunction.

1 Divinity St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

73 Gridley St., water evacuation.

April 8

76 Mountain View Ave., fire, other.

Matthews Street and Route 6, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

332 Lake Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

Lee Po, 1066 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Harvest Bakery, 84 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

19 Lawndale Ave., building fire.

192 Park St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

April 9

139 Park St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oakland Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

April 10

Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., system malfunction, other.

575 Stevens St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

51 Broderick Rd., chemical hazard (no spill or leak).

Strawberry Hill Rd., unauthorized burning.

Parkview Apartments, 502 South St., passenger vehicle fire.

562 Stevens St., power line down.

April 11

240 Burlington Ave., lock-out.

Stevens Street and Fleetwood Road, electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., chemical spill or leak.

Pine St. and Middle St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

38 Park St., unauthorized burning.

Depot Square, 100 North Main St., lock-out.

April 12

35 Yale Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.

Ruby Tuesday, 1444 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

April 13

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Riverside Avenue and Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.