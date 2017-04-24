Expect road closures during Aaron Hernandez’s funeral

With the funeral of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez scheduled for today, Lincoln Avenue will be closed to traffic starting at 10:30 a.m.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the closure will take place between Barnes Highway and East Main Street, as officers will assist with traffic control during the funeral of Aaron Hernandez. The road is expected to reopen at about 4 p.m., the release said.

Drivers passing through the area are urged to find an alternate route, the release said.