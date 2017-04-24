Opening weekend action for the Bees.

In 140 Characters or Less: Stellar Bees pitching and Maddox’s 4 RBI give New Britain the opening series victory over York with a 7-2 win! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…:…Craig Maddox hit a two RBI single to left field in the 5th inning, breaking the gridlock and giving the Bees a 3-1 lead.

Pitchers of Record:

W: Brian Dupra (1-0) L: Ty’Relle Harris (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Craig Maddox (New Britain) 2-4, HR, 4 RBI

Next Game: Tuesday, April 25

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (2-1) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (0-4)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Anthony Marzi (0-0, 0.00) | Lancaster: TBD

Promotions – Every Tuesday game at New Britain Stadium is Two-Fer Tuesday! All fans can take advantage of a special buy one, get one free ticket offer when they purchase tickets online, just enter promo code “BOGO” at checkout! Tickets must be purchased the day of the game. Limit four total tickets per transaction.

Tickets: CLICK HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 PM.

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa notched his 200th career double in the 5th and 800th career hit in the 6th inning…The Bees have now hit at least one home run in five straight games dating back to last season…Maddox totaled four runs batted in on the day, the first time a Bees player had three or more RBI in a game since September 1st of last season.

