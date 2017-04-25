Bees open three game set against Lancaster

In 140 Characters or Less: New Britain’s opening home stand continues with a 3 game set vs. Lancaster! Game 1 is tonight, first pitch at 6:35 PM! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

Series: The Lancaster Barnstormers will visit New Britain for the first time this season to face the Bees in a three game series, beginning tonight at 6:35 P.M. The first of three Baseball in Education Days in New Britain will be tomorrow during game two of the series with first pitch scheduled for 10:35 A.M., and the series will conclude on Thursday night with a scheduled 6:35 P.M. start time.

Tickets: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Promotions: Every Tuesday game at New Britain Stadium is Two-Fer Tuesday! All fans can take advantage of a special buy one, get one free ticket offer when they purchase tickets online, just enter promo code “BOGO” at checkout! Tickets must be purchased the day of the game. Limit four total tickets per transaction.

The Bees: New Britain is fresh off an opening series win against York, taking two games out of three. During Sunday’s game, each of New Britain’s starting nine batters all got on base at least once in some way or another. Sunday’s victory also marked the first come from behind win for the Bees this season.

The Opposition: Lancaster enters New Britain after being swept in their opening four game series against Somerset, including a double header for games two and three. Two of the four games in that series were decided by a single run. The Barnstormers are opening their season with seven road games, and will hold their home opener against Sugar Land on Friday night.

Starters:

New Britain: RHP Anthony Marzi (0-0, 0.00) | Lancaster: RHP Brad Bergesen (0-0, 0.00)

Key to the Game – Small ball: The Bees have proven that they can have the long ball work in their favor, having hit at least one home run in each of their three games so far. One offensive statistic that they were outnumbered on in the opening series was the amount of runners left on base, having left 32 total runners on compared to York’s 17, while only outscoring them 14-11 in the series. Look for the Bees to use “small ball” strategies on offense to drive in the extra runners and not leave them stranded.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page

Bees Buzz: Craig Maddox has had multiple hits in each of the Bees’ 3 games so far this season…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees to 144 yesterday…New Britain has hit at least one home run in five straight games dating back to last season, including multi-home run games by Jon Griffin (9/17/16 vs. Somerset) and Conor Bierfeldt (4/21/17 vs. York)…In yesterday’s game, Jovan Rosa recorded his 200th career double in the 5th inning, and his 800th career hit in the 6th inning.