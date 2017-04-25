Bristol PD holds Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

The Bristol Police Department has teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to hold a Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, anyone who wishes to dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs from there homes may do so by bringing the drugs to the police department’s front lobby. The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps–only pills or patches, the release said.

This service is free and anonymous.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the event, visit www.dea.gov or the Bristol Police Department’s Facebook page.