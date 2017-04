The Bristol-Burlington Health District will hold a free Skin Cancer Screening Program on Tuesday, May 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Douglas Beals Senior Center (in the Wellness Clinic), 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. For information and to schedule a time, contact the Bristol-Burlington Health District at (860)584-7682.

This program is for the Bristol and Burlington residents only, who are 18 years of age or older. Appointments will be made on a first come, first serve basis.