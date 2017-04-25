Mike Arburr Memorial golf tourney scheduled

The Friends of Mike Arburr are hosting the 6th Annual Mike Arburr Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament on Wednesday, June 28 at Hawks Landing in Southington.

Arburr, in addition to being a former Terryville Police Officer, was an active volunteer in youth sports in the greater Bristol area for many years. He served as president of McCabe Waters Little League as well as many managerial and coaching positions with McCabe and The Connecticut Titans Softball program. Unfortunately, he was taken from us in 2012 at a young age.

To honor his memory and his volunteerism, his friends have established this event. Proceeds will be used to help promote local Little League programs, and other youth sports programs, as well as establishment of an annual scholarship through The CT Titans program. Over the past five years, over $50,000 has been donated to these programs.

Anyone wishing to sponsor or participate in the Golf Tournament should contact Rick (860)584-0491.