Obituaries: Alvin Irwin Opolinsky

Alvin Irwin Opolinsky, 93, formerly of Burlington and Avon, beloved husband of Eleanor (Murphy) Opolinsky, died on Sunday (April 23, 2017). Alvin was born on January 3, 1924 in New York, NY and was the only child of the late Louis and Esther (Appell) Opolinsky. He was raised in Bristol before joining the United States Air Force and serving a 20 year career. His career spanned World War II, Korea, and Vietnam and took him and his family to different parts of the world. After retirement from the Air Force, he settled in Burlington and embarked on a career as a math teacher at Bristol Central High School for over 20 years before his second retirement. An Avon resident for the past five years, he enjoyed golf and his dogs and his hobbies of calligraphy, painting, and model airplanes. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Alvin is survived by a son: David Opolinsky of Bristol; a daughter: Amy Scheetz of North Venice, FL; a step-daughter: Elin Dolle and her husband, Carl of Deep River; and two grandsons: Carter and Kristopher Scheetz. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (April 26, 2017) at 2 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave. Bristol. Burial will follow in Beth Alom Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Please visit Alvin’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

