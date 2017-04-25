Obituaries: Casmier Dzielinski

Casmier Dzielinski, 97, of Terryville, husband of Jane (Przygocki) Dzielinski passed away Friday April 21, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Casmier was born April 6, 1920 in Terryville, CT, son of the late Peter J. and Kazimiera (Rapacki) Dzielinski. He was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army-Air Forces. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Office of the Comptroller, State of Conn. Payroll Division. Cas was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville, member of the American Legion Plymouth Post #20, Terryville Fish & Game Club, Plymouth Land Trust, Plymouth Grange and the Audubon Society. Cas & Jane were honored by the Terryville Lions Club for over 50 years of service to the Terryville Country Fair. He loved gardening and was a Master Gardener thru the University of Connecticut. He had a special interest in farming and gardening especially his beautiful fields of daffodils.

In addition to his wife Jane he leaves 3 nieces, 4 nephews and several great and great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 6:00 to 8:00PM.

Memorial donations may be made to The Lyceum, 19 Allen St., Terryville CT www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com