Obituaries: Dr. Edward J. Zebrowski

Dr. Edward J. Zebrowski, M.D. died peacefully at his home Saturday after a brief illness. He was 91. Born the youngest of eight children of Polish immigrants, he was raised in Enfield in the height of the Depression. He left high school to join the army in World War II and was proud to have participated in the liberation of several concentration camps. He returned to the US and was graduated from the University of Rochester where he met his future bride Elizabeth. They were married and went to San Francisco where he completed one of the first rotating internships in the country. They chose to settle in Plainville in 1955 where he opened his medical practice and began raising a family. During his career he delivered many babies, assisted at his patients’ surgeries, attended employees at local factories, made countless house calls and rounded on his patients in Bristol, Southington and New Britain hospitals. He was active in the Hartford County Medical Association as well as the medical staff at Bristol Hospital. He retired from the practice of medicine in 1991 to devote himself to his second passion: writing, and produced four books which he enjoyed promoting- giving talks at local bookstores about his time in the war and his time treating patients. He worked passionately to establish a local branch of the Combat Infantryman’s Association and attended several of their national conventions. He is predeceased by his wife and all his brothers and sisters and is survived by his three children, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to his caretaker and friend Janusz Kalita who made his last years the best they could be. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society 825 Brook Street Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of condolence please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.

