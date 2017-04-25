Obituaries: Elizabeth Sheldon

Elizabeth (Ernest) Sheldon, 101, of Bristol, widow of Clifford B. Sheldon, died on Friday (April 21, 2017) at Countryside Manor. Mrs. Sheldon was born on April 28, 1915 in Brewer, ME and was a daughter of the late Clarence and Martha (Annis) Ernest. She was a longtime Bristol resident and a member of Calvary Advent Christian Church, Bristol. Mrs. Sheldon is survived by two daughters, Eileen Shorette of Bristol, Ann Sheldon and her husband Tim Fitch of Port St. Lucie, FL; granddaughter: Lauren Nassiff; two great-grandchildren: Will, Emma; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her three siblings: Roland Ernest, Reginald Ernest and Maxine Burton. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Advent Christian Church, 517 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Elizabeth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

