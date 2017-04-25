Obituaries: Langdon G. Johnson

Langdon G. Johnson, 88, of Southington (formerly of Bristol), husband of the late Helen (Touart) Johnson, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, at his home. Born on October 25, 1928 in Louisiana, MO, he was the son of the late Clinton G. and Olivia (Chamberlain) Johnson. Langdon was an Army veteran of WWII and a graduate of the University of Vermont. He was employed by General Motors before forming a management consulting firm based in Hartford and Farmington, working with smaller businesses to achieve growth and successful profitability. Langdon is survived by his three children, Scott G. Johnson and wife Christine of Centennial, CO; Dale Johnson Cornell of Plympton, MA; and David C. Johnson and wife Cathleen (Cee Cee) of Cheshire, CT; three grandchildren Kara, Matthew and Stephanie Johnson as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Clinton J. Chamberlain and his son-in-law, Robert Cornell. There will be no calling hours and services will be private. Donations in Langdon’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

