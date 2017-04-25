Obituaries: Leonard Charles Rosenbach

Leonard Charles Rosenbach, passed away on Sunday (April 23, 2017) in Bristol after a short illness. Born on June 16, 1923 in Bristol, he was the son of the late Carl Rosenbach and Martha (Schaffrick) Rosenbach. He attended Bristol schools, and served in the Army Air Corps during WWII as an aircraft mechanic, stationed stateside. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for over 40 years, retiring in 1983. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, traveling extensively. During his life he visited 49 of the 50 states, with Alaska being his favorite. He also enjoyed visiting Cape Cod with his family and attending the horseraces at Saratoga every August. Len had many hobbies, including photography, gardening, and being an all-around handyman. He loved music, especially big band, and played trumpet, guitar and accordion. He enjoyed sports, participating in baseball, hockey, tennis, bowling and swimming, and supporting his favorite teams, the Mets (after the Giants left for California), the Whalers, the Bruins, New York Giants football and UConn basketball. One of his greatest joys, however, was cheering on his grandsons through countless baseball, basketball, and soccer games. After growing up with all sisters and daughters, he loved the time he spent with his “boys”, and was so proud of all their accomplishments. He leaves to celebrate his memory his wife of almost 60 years, Elna (Rindfleisch) Rosenbach, his daughters Susan Rosenbach and Catherine (Bud) O’Neil, grandsons Trevor and Sean O’Neil, several nieces, and his furry companion Moxie. He was predeceased by his sisters Doris, Helen and Ruth. The family held a private remembrance per his wishes. Funk Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Avenue NW, Suite 200, Washington D.C. 20005; www.nationalparks.org. Please visit Len’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

