Obituaries: Lionel R. Dube

Lionel R. Dube, 93, of Bristol, widower of Madeleine (Laliberte) Dube, died on Wednesday (April 19, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Lionel was born on June 21, 1923 in Manchester, NH and was a son of the late Borome and Dorila (Gagnon) Dube. He was raised in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, where he married Madeleine in 1953. Together in 1959 they relocated to the United States to live in New Britain and then moved to Bristol in 1974. He retired from Johnson and Johnson in 1988 and was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Bristol.

He was originally a Red Sox fan but became a Yankees fan during the Yankee run of championships in the 1990s. He was an avid hockey fan, especially the Montreal Canadians. He was a true family man: loving husband, caring father, and doting grandfather. Lionel is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Alain and Sally Dube and Christian and Susan Dube, all of Newington, and Pierre and Colleen Dube of Grover Beach, CA; a brother: Gilles Dube of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada; four grandchildren: Leah Maul of Indian Trail, NC, Andrea Dube of New Britain, Christian Dube, Jr. of Newington, and Henri Dube of Grover Beach, CA; three great-grandchildren: Martin Maul, Jr., Crosby Maul, and Genevieve Maul, all of Indian Trail, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Rejean Boutin and Yvette Dube, and a brother, Sylva Dube. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (April 26, 2017) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave. Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family in Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Lionel’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.