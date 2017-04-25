Obituaries: Lorraine Paradise

Lorraine (Fournier) Paradise, 92, of Bristol, widow of Bernard “Benny” Paradise, died on Monday (April 24, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol. Lorraine was born in Fall River, MA on February 17, 1925 and was the older of two children of the late Hervey and Desange “Angel” (Labouliere) Fournier. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she graduated from Bristol High School and raised her family. She and Benny enjoyed travelling with trips to Disney World and Hawaii. Her most memorable trip was to the Canadian Rockies. She also enjoyed bowling and was a 30 year resident of the Diplomat Apartments on Stafford Ave., where she enjoyed playing bingo. She enjoyed time with her family especially her Friday night dinner and shopping trips with her three daughters. She was retired from Connecticut Mutual Insurance Company and was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Bristol. Lorraine is survived by three daughters and a son: Cynthia and her husband Dennis Badenhop of Torrington, Janet and her husband Roger MacFarland of Terryville, Nancy and her husband Kurt Neumann of Bristol, and Richard Paradise; nine grandchildren: Ty Baran and his wife, Kristin, Jesse Baran, Ryan MacFarland and his wife Alicia, Justin MacFarland and his wife Krisztina, Nathan MacFarland and his wife Amanda, Phillip Paradise, Nicole (Paradise) Benoit and her husband Jay, Kyle Neumann, and Erica Neumann. She adored her 11 great – grandchildren: Jacqueline and Emma Baran, Brodie, Lucas, Katherine, and Michael MacFarland, Cayden Paradise, Isis and Gage Benoit, Jaxon, and Tristan Randall; several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by an infant son, Michael, and her brother: Raymond Fournier. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (April 27, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday (April 27, 2017) between 5 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, CT 06010. Please visit Lorraine’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

