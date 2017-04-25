Obituaries: Sandra I. Mullin

Sandra I. Mullin, 72, of Bristol, passed away on Friday (April 21, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Healthcare. Sandra was born in Bristol on December 23, 1944 to the late James and Hazel Mullin. Sandra spent her career working at Aetna for 15 years as an insurance clerk and later helped with various temporary jobs in the Bristol Area until retiring. When she wasn’t working Sandra enjoyed spending time as a former member of the Toastmaster’s and Red Hats Club and was an active volunteer in the Bristol community. She also enjoyed trying her luck at Bingo when the opportunity presented itself. Sandra’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of the Bristol Baptist Church. Sandra is survived by her sisters: Joan Mullin of New Haven, Barbara and her husband Bill Rich of Burlington; nieces and nephews: Diana Rich of Bristol, Michael Rich of Bristol, Steven Rich and his wife Pam of South Windsor; grandniece: Jessica Rich of New York; and her best friend Bonnie Jensen of Maine. Funeral services for Sandra will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, Connecticut 06010 on Wednesday (April 26, 2017) at 1 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday, prior to the service, between 12 and 1 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Sandra’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

